Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Holdings Increased by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,134 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 17,004 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.6% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $58,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $3,303,463,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Visa by 20.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,386,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,190,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,400 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Visa by 7,520.5% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,215,920 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $195,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,964 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $182,892,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1,683.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $167,889,000 after purchasing an additional 843,400 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,150 shares of company stock worth $7,419,661 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.75.

NYSE V traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $195.24. 9,706,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,983,094. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.