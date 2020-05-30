Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA cut its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,999 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 10,989 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.2% of Alerus Financial NA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,190,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.75.

Shares of V stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.24. 9,706,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,983,094. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,150 shares of company stock valued at $7,419,661 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

