Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.90. Vista Gold shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 260,211 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VGZ shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Vista Gold from $4.00 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vista Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.89.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vista Gold stock. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,276,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,668 shares during the quarter. Vista Gold comprises 1.3% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned 5.24% of Vista Gold worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.