VMware (NYSE:VMW) Given New $166.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $166.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised VMware from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded VMware from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on VMware from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.09.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware stock traded up $13.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,149,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,921. VMware has a 52 week low of $86.00 and a 52 week high of $193.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. VMware had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 58.44%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that VMware will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $1,730,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,570,934.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 44,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $5,097,677.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,945,512.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,683 shares of company stock valued at $22,575,871. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in VMware by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,202,789 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $486,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,896 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its stake in VMware by 142.1% in the first quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,743,098 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $211,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,098 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank raised its stake in shares of VMware by 69.4% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,362,234 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $286,067,000 after acquiring an additional 968,090 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 84.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,405,694 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $170,230,000 after acquiring an additional 643,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,521,000. 17.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.