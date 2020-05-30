VMware (NYSE:VMW) Given New $166.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $166.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised VMware from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded VMware from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on VMware from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.09.
VMware stock traded up $13.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,149,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,921. VMware has a 52 week low of $86.00 and a 52 week high of $193.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $1,730,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,570,934.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 44,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $5,097,677.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,945,512.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,683 shares of company stock valued at $22,575,871. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in VMware by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,202,789 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $486,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,896 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its stake in VMware by 142.1% in the first quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,743,098 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $211,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,098 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank raised its stake in shares of VMware by 69.4% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,362,234 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $286,067,000 after acquiring an additional 968,090 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 84.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,405,694 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $170,230,000 after acquiring an additional 643,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,521,000. 17.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About VMware
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.
