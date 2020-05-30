VMware (NYSE:VMW) Given New $170.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on VMware from $164.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on VMware from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded VMware from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded VMware from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.09.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded up $13.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,149,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,921. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.76. VMware has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $193.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. VMware had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that VMware will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,548 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,339.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,570,934.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 44,109 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $5,097,677.13. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,945,512.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,683 shares of company stock valued at $22,575,871. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 169.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 245 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 558.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 17.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

