VMware (NYSE:VMW) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on VMware from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price target on VMware from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.09.
Shares of VMware stock traded up $13.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.27. 5,149,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,921. The company has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. VMware has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $193.76.
In other news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 44,109 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $5,097,677.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,945,512.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,548 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,339.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,570,934.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,683 shares of company stock valued at $22,575,871. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,795,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 558.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 17.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VMware Company Profile
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.
