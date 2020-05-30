VMware (NYSE:VMW) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on VMware from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price target on VMware from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.09.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of VMware stock traded up $13.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.27. 5,149,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,921. The company has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. VMware has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $193.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 58.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that VMware will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 44,109 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $5,097,677.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,945,512.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,548 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,339.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,570,934.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,683 shares of company stock valued at $22,575,871. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,795,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 558.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 17.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.