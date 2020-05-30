VMware (NYSE:VMW) Given New $181.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $181.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, February 28th. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of VMware in a report on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VMware from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.09.

VMware stock traded up $13.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.27. 5,149,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,921. The company has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.76. VMware has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $193.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.42 and a 200-day moving average of $141.49.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. VMware had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that VMware will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.62, for a total transaction of $8,356,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,934,695.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.81, for a total transaction of $1,962,457.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,222,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,683 shares of company stock worth $22,575,871 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMW. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in VMware by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 245 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in VMware by 558.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

