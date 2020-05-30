VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VMW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of VMware in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.09.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded up $13.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,149,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,921. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.76. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $86.00 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. VMware had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VMware will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.81, for a total transaction of $1,962,457.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,222,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.62, for a total transaction of $8,356,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,516 shares in the company, valued at $28,934,695.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,683 shares of company stock worth $22,575,871. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $2,039,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in VMware by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 133,853 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $20,318,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 266,034 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $40,381,000 after acquiring an additional 39,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 579,790 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $88,006,000 after acquiring an additional 183,951 shares in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

