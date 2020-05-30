VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on VMware from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on VMware from $178.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on VMware from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on VMware from $163.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.09.

Shares of VMware stock traded up $13.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,149,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,921. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.49. The stock has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. VMware has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $193.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 58.44%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VMware will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 14,862 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total value of $1,853,737.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,596 shares in the company, valued at $8,805,439.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,548 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $1,730,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,570,934.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,683 shares of company stock valued at $22,575,871 over the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in VMware by 169.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 245 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in VMware by 558.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

