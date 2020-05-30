VMware (NYSE:VMW) PT Raised to $149.00 at Morgan Stanley

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VMware from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.09.

Get VMware alerts:

VMW stock traded up $13.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.27. 5,149,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,921. VMware has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $193.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. VMware had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 58.44%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that VMware will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,548 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,339.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,570,934.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 66,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.62, for a total value of $8,356,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,934,695.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,683 shares of company stock valued at $22,575,871. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,795,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 558.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 17.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.