VMware (NYSE:VMW) Upgraded to Buy at Cfra

Cfra upgraded shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has $180.00 price objective on the virtualization software provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $154.00.
VMW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded VMware from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on VMware from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.09.
Shares of VMware stock traded up $13.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.27. 5,149,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,921. The company has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. VMware has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $193.76.
In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,548 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,570,934.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 14,862 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total transaction of $1,853,737.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,805,439.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,683 shares of company stock valued at $22,575,871 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in VMware by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,592 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in VMware by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VMware by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in VMware by 8.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,958 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About VMware
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.
See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.