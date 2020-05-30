VMware (NYSE:VMW) Upgraded to Buy at Cfra

Cfra upgraded shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has $180.00 price objective on the virtualization software provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $154.00.

VMW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded VMware from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on VMware from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.09.

Shares of VMware stock traded up $13.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.27. 5,149,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,921. The company has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. VMware has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $193.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 58.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that VMware will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,548 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,570,934.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 14,862 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total transaction of $1,853,737.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,805,439.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,683 shares of company stock valued at $22,575,871 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in VMware by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,592 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in VMware by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VMware by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in VMware by 8.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,958 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

