vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Zacks Investment Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $3.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.85% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

vTv Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,167. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. vTv Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $195.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of -1.99.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman acquired 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hersh Kozlov acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 206.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 270,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 181,995 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,028,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on vTv Therapeutics (VTVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.