W Resources (LON:WRES) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.25

Shares of W Resources PLC (LON:WRES) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.25 and traded as low as $0.15. W Resources shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 25,385,445 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.38, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 million and a P/E ratio of -1.65.

About W Resources (LON:WRES)

W Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of tungsten, tin, copper, and gold properties. Its flagship project is the La Parrilla tungsten project located in Spain. The company was formerly known as Caspian Holdings Plc and changed its name to W Resources Plc in July 2012. W Resources Plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

