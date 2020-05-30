WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) Stake Lessened by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 56.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WABCO were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of WABCO by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of WABCO by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of WABCO by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WABCO by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of WABCO by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of WABCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

WABCO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,613,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,834. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.20 and a twelve month high of $136.50.

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

