Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by Zacks Investment Research in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Walker & Dunlop, LLC is engaged in providing commercial real estate financial services in the United States, with a primary focus on multifamily lending. The Company also offers service loans for life insurance companies, commercial banks and other institutional investors as a loan broker. The Multifamily and FHA Finance groups of Walker & Dunlop are focused on lending to property owners, investors, and developers of multifamily properties across the country. The Capital Markets and Investment Services groups provide a broad range of advisory, financing, investment consulting and related services. Walker & Dunlop’s Healthcare Finance group provides debt financing for healthcare properties. The Company’s Principle Investments include origination, underwriting, execution and management of commercial real estate opportunities across property types and geographies within the continental United States. Walker & Dunlop, LLC is based in Bethesda, Maryland. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WD. ValuEngine cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Compass Point cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $82.50 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

NYSE WD traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.50. 262,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,885. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.17. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $79.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.53 and a 200 day moving average of $56.36. The company has a quick ratio of 53.98, a current ratio of 53.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $234.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.15 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William M. Walker sold 38,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $2,671,810.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,472,666.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Schmaltz acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.75 per share, with a total value of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 59,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,778.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,407 shares of company stock valued at $230,583. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth approximately $476,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 15.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 110.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,530,000 after acquiring an additional 149,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 36.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 56,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 15,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

