Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) is Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 4.8% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Walt Disney by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 631,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $91,365,000 after acquiring an additional 151,060 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,241 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 34,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,779,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,889,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.63 and its 200-day moving average is $126.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

