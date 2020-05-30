Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by NWK Group Inc.

NWK Group Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,079 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 2.8% of NWK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.65. The company had a trading volume of 13,200,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,889,574. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $208.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Guggenheim cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

