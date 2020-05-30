Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,250 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.3% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $28,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 238.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a $114.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.30. 17,743,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,888,922. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.61.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

