Wavefront Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.04. Wavefront Technology Solutions shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 10,400 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WFTSF)

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc develops and licenses fluid injection technologies for oil and gas well stimulation, and improved/enhanced oil recovery in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental groundwater remediation clean-up in contaminated sites.

