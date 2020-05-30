Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.08.

Several analysts recently commented on WRI shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. ValuEngine cut Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE:WRI traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.88. 1,130,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.91. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $32.17.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 67.05%. The firm had revenue of $108.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is 75.24%.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Lasher bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $228,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,969.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 90.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,800,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,086 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 173,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $2,066,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 16,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

