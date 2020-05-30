WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Weir Group PLC provides engineering solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Minerals, Oil & Gas and Flow Control. Oil & Gas segment provides products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. Flow Control segment designs and manufactures valves and pumps. Minerals segment offers provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support. It also provides specialist support services to the global power generation, industrial and oil and gas sectors. The Weir Group PLC is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

WEGRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered WEIR GRP PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Investec raised WEIR GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. HSBC lowered WEIR GRP PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEIR GRP PLC/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEGRY traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.94. 7,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. WEIR GRP PLC/S has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $10.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 2.23.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

