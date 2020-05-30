Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Upgraded by Echelon Wealth Partners to Buy

Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

WDO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Laurentian lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$12.60 to C$12.20 in a report on Thursday. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price target on Wesdome Gold Mines and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$12.60 to C$12.20 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wesdome Gold Mines has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.61.

Shares of TSE:WDO traded up C$0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$11.51. 1,300,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,769. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$4.33 and a 1 year high of C$13.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$57.33 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

