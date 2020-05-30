William Blair Downgrades Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) to Market Perform

William Blair cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Minerva Neurosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Minerva Neurosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.17.
Shares of NASDAQ NERV traded down $9.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,046,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,561. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $15.22.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NERV. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 869.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 374,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 335,651 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 252.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 404,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 289,689 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,778,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 1,426.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 150,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 313.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 117,050 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.
