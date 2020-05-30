William Blair Downgrades Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) to Market Perform

William Blair cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Minerva Neurosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Minerva Neurosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Shares of NASDAQ NERV traded down $9.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,046,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,561. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $15.22.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. Research analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NERV. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 869.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 374,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 335,651 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 252.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 404,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 289,689 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,778,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 1,426.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 150,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 313.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 117,050 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

