WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

Get WM MORRISON SUP/ADR alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WM MORRISON SUP/ADR in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRWSY traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.50. 20,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,730. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.53. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $13.49.

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (MRWSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WM MORRISON SUP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM MORRISON SUP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.