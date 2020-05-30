Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 96,466 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Xcel Energy worth $20,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Xcel Energy by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,040,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Xcel Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,027,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,762,219,000 after purchasing an additional 591,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,214,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,248,000 after purchasing an additional 195,516 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,133,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,398,000 after purchasing an additional 716,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Xcel Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,490,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,094,000 after purchasing an additional 182,061 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XEL. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $65.03. 3,799,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,936,280. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.59 and its 200 day moving average is $63.47. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

