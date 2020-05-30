Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.88

Shares of Xtract Resources PLC (LON:XTR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and traded as high as $1.53. Xtract Resources shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 2,047,655 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.91. The company has a market cap of $6.91 million and a P/E ratio of -7.13.

About Xtract Resources (LON:XTR)

Xtract Resources Plc operates as a resource, development, and mining company. Its principal property is the Manica gold project located in Mozambique. The company was formerly known as Xtract Energy PLC and changed its name to Xtract Resources Plc in June 2013. Xtract Resources Plc was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

