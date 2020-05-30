Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Youdao Inc. is an intelligent learning company primarily in China. It engages in developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions. The company also develops learning apps and smart learning devices as well as online courses. Youdao Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Youdao in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. 86 Research downgraded Youdao from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nomura Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Youdao in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Youdao from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Youdao from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Youdao has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.97.

DAO traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.47. 253,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,667. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.38. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a PE ratio of -2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Youdao has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.96 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Youdao will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,577,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,112,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Youdao by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 614,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,934,000 after buying an additional 439,530 shares during the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Youdao during the 1st quarter valued at $10,850,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Youdao by 408.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 21,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Youdao, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

