YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 (LON:YNGN) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 (LON:YNGN) in a research note released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,230 ($16.18) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

LON:YNGN remained flat at $GBX 735 ($9.67) during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240. YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 has a 52-week low of GBX 560 ($7.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,320 ($17.36). The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 774.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,056.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.83 million and a PE ratio of 12.25.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Young's Managed Houses, Geronimo Managed Houses, and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

