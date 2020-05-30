Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Trade Desk posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 62.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $5.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trade Desk.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.10 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 20.65%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

TTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $310.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.07.

Shares of TTD stock traded up $13.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $311.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,159,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,982. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.02. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $136.00 and a 12-month high of $327.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 122.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.69.

In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 511 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $155,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,871,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Falk sold 28,825 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total transaction of $8,077,341.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,781 shares of company stock valued at $120,285,565 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,149,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,675,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,150,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Read More: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trade Desk (TTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.