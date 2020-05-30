Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) will post sales of $9.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.49 million and the highest is $9.80 million. Castle Biosciences reported sales of $10.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year sales of $64.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.93 million to $65.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $90.64 million, with estimates ranging from $86.28 million to $95.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $17.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 million. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 3.88%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSTL. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ:CSTL traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.43. The stock had a trading volume of 209,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,142. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.21. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $39.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 23,820 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $921,595.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,049,570.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $90,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 291,470 shares of company stock worth $10,178,810.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 715,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,320,000 after purchasing an additional 280,021 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 72.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 650,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,381,000 after acquiring an additional 273,778 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 11.3% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 406,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after acquiring an additional 41,185 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4,164.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 254,404 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

