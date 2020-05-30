Zacks: Brokerages Expect Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) to Post -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) to report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.35). Castle Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($1.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $17.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 million.

CSTL has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 23,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $921,595.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,053 shares in the company, valued at $8,049,570.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $90,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,470 shares of company stock worth $10,178,810 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 36,305 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 206,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 39,927 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 724.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 19,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.43. 209,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,142. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.21. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

