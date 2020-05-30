Zacks: Brokerages Expect John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) to Announce $0.71 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. John Bean Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.53 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.96%. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

JBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBT. Axiom International Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 17,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 411.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,340,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,006,000 after purchasing an additional 121,815 shares during the period.

Shares of JBT stock traded down $4.17 on Monday, reaching $82.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,704. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. John Bean Technologies has a 1 year low of $56.17 and a 1 year high of $127.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

