Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to Post -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will announce ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.16. Sally Beauty reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.39 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 491.27% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBH shares. TheStreet downgraded Sally Beauty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sally Beauty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE SBH traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.04. 2,277,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.14. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $21.98.

In related news, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,408. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 23,000 shares of company stock worth $257,230 in the last ninety days. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 34.4% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 20,603,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,375 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,656,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,453 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $32,650,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $1,354,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 137.5% in the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,177,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,518,000 after purchasing an additional 681,936 shares in the last quarter.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

