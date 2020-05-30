Zacks: Brokerages Expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to Post $1.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.25. Verizon Communications reported earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $5.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.38. The company had a trading volume of 32,604,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,686,638. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $230.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

