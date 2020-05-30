Zacks Investment Research Lowers Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $90.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Dollar Tree has gained in the past three months owing to its initiatives to extend support during the coronavirus outbreak, which are commendable. Also, it is witnessing a hike in demand for essential products which is likely to boost traffic and sales. Moving on, the company earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in fourth-quarter fiscal 2019, while sales missed the same. Although it witnessed drab holiday season sales, results gained from the initial launch of the Dollar Tree Plus! initiative and sturdy performance of renovated stores. Encouragingly, it is moving to the next phase of the plan. However, the unprecedented impacts of COVID-19 are likely to stay throughout fiscal 2020. Consequently, management withdrew its guidance for fiscal 2020. Further, high costs and soft margins remain concerns.”

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Dollar Tree from an outperform rating to an under perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised Dollar Tree from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.05.

DLTR stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.87. 3,825,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,128. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $119.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,663.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,287,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,237 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 262,081.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,740,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,303,000 after buying an additional 6,738,114 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,779,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,554,000 after buying an additional 1,107,769 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,809,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,320,000 after buying an additional 77,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,049,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,810,000 after buying an additional 799,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

