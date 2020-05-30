Zacks Investment Research Lowers Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Regency’s exposure to shopping centers with significant grocery component has been driving dependable traffic at the company’s properties amid the pandemic-led choppy retail environment. In fact, its premium shopping centers are situated in strong trade areas, with affluent consumers having significant spending power. A diversified tenant mix drives steady rental revenues. Regency also enjoys an investment-grade balance sheet and strong liquidity position. However, shares of the company have underperformed the industry over the past year. Further, the REIT, which was already battling store closure and bankruptcy woes, has been hit hard due to declining footfall at its properties amid social distancing mandates and higher e-commerce adoption. This will likely result in lower rent collections and rent deferrals for the upcoming months.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.25.

REG traded down $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,725,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,324. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.18. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $70.26. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.51). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $283.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.50%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 15,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

