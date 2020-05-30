Zacks Investment Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Zacks Investment Research in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $2.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.63% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Energous Corporation is a developer of a disruptive wire-free charging technology. It solutions enables wireless charging or powering of electronic devices at distance. The wireless charging solution, it is developing employs three dimensional (3D) pocketforming. Energous Corporation is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. “

Get Energous alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WATT. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energous in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of WATT stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.93. 1,029,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,993. Energous has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 3.93.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Energous had a negative net margin of 18,262.44% and a negative return on equity of 167.69%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Research analysts expect that Energous will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energous news, COO Cesar Johnston sold 24,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $44,752.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 420,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,708.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,384 shares of company stock worth $100,508. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Energous by 171.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Energous by 68.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 23,299 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Energous by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Energous by 42.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 30,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Energous in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.41% of the company’s stock.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energous (WATT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.