Zacks Investment Research Reiterates Hold Rating for Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Zacks Investment Research in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is a publicly-owned, registered bank holding company whose subsidiaries are permitted to engage in banking and other financial services and businesses. They conduct their business through their wholly owned subsidiary, The Washington Trust Company, commercial bank. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of WASH stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,202. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Washington Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $25.86 and a one year high of $54.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.90.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $52.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 21.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

