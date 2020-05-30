Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Post AG provides logistics services primarily in Germany, Europe, America, Asia Pacific and Other regions. The company’s operating segment consists of Post-eCommerce-Parcel; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight and Supply Chain. The PeP division provides mail products, advertising mail, press products, import/export, philately and postbus services as well as eCommerce-parcel services. Express division offers courier and express services. Global Forwarding Freight division provides transports goods by rail, road, air and sea; full, part and less than truckload freight services and intermodal transport services. Supply Chain division provides supply chain logistics solutions which include warehousing, distribution, managed transport, value-added services and supply chain management and consulting services; business process outsourcing and marketing communications solutions. Deutsche Post AG is headquartered in Bonn, Germany. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Nord/LB cut DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

OTCMKTS DPSGY traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.16. 101,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,115. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.87. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $39.03. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $18.78 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DEUTSCHE POST A/S

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

