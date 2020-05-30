Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $57.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Restaurant Brands have underperformed the industry in the past six months. The dismal performance can be attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. The company reported first-quarter 2020 results, wherein both earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results in the quarter were impacted by a drop in system-wide sales at Tim Hortons and Burger King segments. Moreover, the coronavirus pandemic is likely to dent the company’s performance in the near term. Post the reopening of its dining services, the company is likely to witness dismal traffic owing to social distancing protocol. Notably, earning estimates for 2020 have declined over the past 30 days. However, solid expansion efforts, various sales-building strategies and focus on franchise business model are likely to benefit the company.”

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.68.

QSR stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $54.56. 1,908,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,040,295. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $79.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

In related news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $3,086,014.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,032.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 43,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $2,148,149.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,936.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 460,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,444,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 300,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,157,000 after buying an additional 101,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 28,778 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 81,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

