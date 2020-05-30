Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) to “Buy”

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.67% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Viela Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering treatments for autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Viela Bio Inc. is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VIE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Viela Bio from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Viela Bio in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Viela Bio from $51.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Viela Bio from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Viela Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NYSE:VIE traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.90. 1,061,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,069. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.66 and a 200 day moving average of $37.20. Viela Bio has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $70.66.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.08).

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIE. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viela Bio in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Viela Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viela Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Viela Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,559,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viela Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,221,000.

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

