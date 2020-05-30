Zacks: PPD (NASDAQ:SDGR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PPD (NASDAQ:SDGR) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PPD’s rating score has declined by 7.3% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $57.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.25) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned PPD an industry rank of 57 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get PPD alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PPD in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPD from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PPD from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

PPD stock traded up $6.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.45. 834,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,029. PPD has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $75.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.10.

PPD (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $26.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that PPD will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About PPD

Schrödinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPD (SDGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.