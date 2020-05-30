ZB 1-Day Volume Tops $216.73 Million (ZB)

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. ZB has a total market capitalization of $91.00 million and $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZB has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZB token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, ZBG and ZB.COM.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010484 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.27 or 0.02034197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00181902 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00043065 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000168 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 65.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00025607 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk . ZB’s official website is www.zb.com

ZB Token Trading

ZB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Hotbit and ZBG. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB using one of the exchanges listed above.

