ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZEAL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ZEALAND PHARMA/S from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Get ZEALAND PHARMA/S alerts:

NASDAQ ZEAL traded up $4.00 on Monday, reaching $41.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,283. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 7.30.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($4.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($4.35). The company had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 million. ZEALAND PHARMA/S had a negative net margin of 1,157.20% and a negative return on equity of 51.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that ZEALAND PHARMA/S will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,378 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S during the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ZEALAND PHARMA/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for ZEALAND PHARMA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEALAND PHARMA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.