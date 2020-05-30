ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.22

ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.22 and traded as low as $2.50. ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 shares last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 25,400 shares traded.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22.

ZTE Corporation provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, base stations, network optimization tools, controllers, GoTa products, network management products, and infrastructure products; optical transmission products, such as WDM-OTN and MSTP; data communication products comprising Ethernet switch, IPTN, router and BMSG, and SDN and NFV products; and microwave products.

