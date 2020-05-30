Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Price Target Increased to $25.50 by Analysts at B. Riley

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $18.50 to $25.50 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zynex’s FY2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Zynex from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Shares of ZYXI traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.40. 895,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,732. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.74. Zynex has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $628.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Zynex had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zynex will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYXI. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Zynex by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,122 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zynex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zynex by 2.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 258,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Zynex by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 17,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynex by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

