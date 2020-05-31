$0.01 EPS Expected for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Titan Machinery posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 96.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.60 million.

Several research firms have commented on TITN. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Titan Machinery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TITN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 496.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TITN traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.47. 550,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,980. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $21.88. The stock has a market cap of $233.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

