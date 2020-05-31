$0.02 EPS Expected for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 102%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.42). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.14. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 528.28% and a negative return on equity of 5,327.73%. The company had revenue of $7.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRTK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.85.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $57,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 542,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,341.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 9,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $45,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,709 shares of company stock valued at $154,510 over the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,227 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,034 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTK stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.44. The stock had a trading volume of 233,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,328. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

