$0.02 EPS Expected for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) This Quarter

Posted by on May 31st, 2020

Equities research analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 102%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.42). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.14. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 528.28% and a negative return on equity of 5,327.73%. The company had revenue of $7.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRTK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.85.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $57,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 542,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,341.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 9,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $45,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,709 shares of company stock valued at $154,510 over the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,227 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,034 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTK stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.44. The stock had a trading volume of 233,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,328. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.