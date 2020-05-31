-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is $0.01. US Ecology reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 107.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $240.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.41 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 34.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

ECOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on US Ecology from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on US Ecology from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded US Ecology from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded US Ecology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

ECOL traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.67. The stock had a trading volume of 230,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,624. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.94. US Ecology has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

In other US Ecology news, Director Katina Dorton acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.67 per share, for a total transaction of $37,037.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,070 shares in the company, valued at $137,036.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Romano acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $493,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $133,047. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 14.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in US Ecology in the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in US Ecology in the first quarter worth approximately $444,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Ecology in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of US Ecology in the first quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

