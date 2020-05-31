-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is $0.05. Sportsman’s Warehouse posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sportsman’s Warehouse.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $258.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.07.

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Kent Vernon Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,579.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.3% during the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 38,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPWH traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.17. 1,214,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,052. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $483.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.49.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

